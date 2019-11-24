UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The first five games of Casey Morsell’s college basketball career were nothing to be remembered
That is, unless they’re mentioned in the context of Morsell’s sixth game.
Morsell, who was No. 7 Virginia’s top-rated recruit, was 2-for-29 on 3-pointers for the season before his 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining gave seventh-ranked UVa the lead for good in a 48-45 victory over Arizona State to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
The Cavaliers (6-0) twice led by 10 points before the Sun Devils (3-2) went on a 19-0 run that started in the first half and continued until a Braxton Key field goal with just over 13 minutes to play.
Morsell gave the Cavaliers the lead on three occasions, the first on a pair of field goals that made it 40-39 with 4:05 left. His jump shot with 2:09 left snapped a 43-43 tie.
He finished the game with 19 points in 38 minutes after averaging 1.8 points coming into the Air Force Reserve Tip Off at the arena adjoining the Mohegan Sun casino.
“I think that was a coming of age,” UVa coach Tony Bennett told radio analyst Jim Miller after the game. “I hope it will continue. He’s still struggling with the [3-pointer] but he made a big one.
“He played both ends and that’s what I liked about him. His size [at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds] and lateral quickness were important.”
The Sun Devils, coached by Bobby Hurley of Duke basketball fame, were led by guard Remy Martin, who finished with 21 points.
Martin is a Southern California boyhood friend and basketball contemporary of UVa point guard Kihei Clark, who played 38 minutes, as did Morsell.
Clark was 2-for-10 from the field and had four points, five rebounds and three assists. UVa’s only double-figure scorers were Morsell and Mamadi Diakite, who opened the game with 3-pointers on his first two shots but was 3-of-11 after that. He finished with 15 points.
The Cavaliers, leading Division I men’s basketball in scoring defense before the weekend, held the Sun Devils to 40.5% shooting from the field.
“I thought it was disappointing in how [the Cavaliers] finished the half,” Bennett said. “Our assistant coach, [Brad Soderberg] isn’t with us right us now. He was putting his father to rest but he’s got a sign on his desk that’s a Mike Tyson quote that says, ‘Everyone’s got a plan till they’re punched in the face.’
“We kind of shrunk back. We looked a little bit timid, perhaps, but I thought we ground out a couple of stops. We made a couple nice buckets and then our defense kind of caught fire.”
By the time ASU’s scoring run had ended, UVa trailed by nine. They finally got back to even with an 8-0 run that tied the score at 38-38.
Neither team led by more than two points after that, until Morsell’s game-deciding 3 from the top of the key.
Arizona State decided to hold for a final shot, but Rob Edwards (10 points) missed badly on a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
VIRGINIA (6-0)
Diakite 5-13 3-3 15, Clark 2-10 0-0 4, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0, Morsell 7-12 4-4 19, Key 1-7 0-0 2, Huff 2-2 0-0 5, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-49 7-7 48.
ARIZONA ST. (3-2)
Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0, White 3-4 4-6 10, Valtonen 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 4-9 0-0 10, Martin 8-16 2-4 21, Cherry 1-7 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 6-10 45.
Halftime—Virginia 26-21. 3-Point Goals—Virginia 5-16 (Diakite 2-4, Huff 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Morsell 1-5, Woldetensae 0-1, Key 0-1, Clark 0-2), Arizona St. 5-19 (Martin 3-7, Edwards 2-5, Lawrence 0-1, House 0-1, Cherry 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Virginia 27 (Key 8), Arizona St. 21 (Edwards 6). Assists—Virginia 6 (Clark, Key 2), Arizona St. 7 (House, Martin 3). Total Fouls—Virginia 13, Arizona St. 13.
