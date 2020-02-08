LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nine-game Virginia winning streak against Louisville came to an end Saturday as the Cardinals led for virtually the entire game in a 80-73 victory at the KFC YUM! Center.
Fifth-ranked Louisville (21-3, 12-1 ACC) led by as many as 16 points in the first half against a Virginia team (15-7, 7-5) that had not given up more than 59 points in a game this season before Saturday.
Three-point specialist Tomas Woldtensae and sophomore point Kihei Clark kept the Cavaliers in the game and UVa briefly held the lead at 70-68 on two Clark free throws with 3:25 left.
But Louisville outscored the Cavaliers 12-5 the rest of the way.
Woldetensae had a team-high 27 points, including 17 in the second half, and Clark had a career-high 24.
Louisville, a 7 1/2-point favorite, sealed the win by converting nine of 10 of 12 free throws over the final 2:47.
The Cardinals were led by Jordan Nwora with 22 points.
UVa had not scored more than 70 points in a game all season.
