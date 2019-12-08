UVa logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

Men’s basketball

No. 7 North Carolina (6-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. No. 5 Virginia (7-1, 1-0)

4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville

TV: ACC Network

Last meeting: Then-No.4 Virginia defeated then-No. 8 North Carolina 69-61 on Feb. 11 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina probable starters: G Cole Anthony (20.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg), F Garrison Brooks (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), F Armando Bacot (10.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg), G Brandon Robinson (10.8 ppg), G Leaky Black (4.8 ppg).

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (10.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Casey Morsell (5.3 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).

NOTES: The Cavaliers’ 69-40 setback Wednesday at Purdue in the ACC B1G Challenge marked the Cavaliers’ most lopsided loss since Jan. 20, 2013, when the Cavaliers lost at Tennessee 87-52 in Tony Bennett’s fourth season as head coach. … That covered a span of 247 games before Thursday. … UVa has scored in the 40’s in its last three games and four times overall this season. … The low in the Tony Bennett coaching era was in 2013, when visiting Wisconsin beat the Cavaliers 48-38. … The Cavaliers were stuck on 38 at Purdue before freshman Justin McKoy hit a jumper with 13 seconds left. … On the same night, North Carolina wasn’t any more impressive than the ‘Hoos, losing at home to Ohio State 74-49. … UNC freshman center Armando Bacot was helped from the floor in that game, leaving his status questionable for Sunday. … The Tar Heels star player is 6-foot-3 freshman Cole Anthony, a product of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and the son of former NBA guard-turned-analyst Greg Anthony,

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

