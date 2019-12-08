SUNDAY
Men’s basketball
SUNDAY
No. 7 North Carolina (6-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. No. 5 Virginia (7-1, 1-0)
4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville
TV: ACC Network
Last meeting: Then-No.4 Virginia defeated then-No. 8 North Carolina 69-61 on Feb. 11 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
North Carolina probable starters: G Cole Anthony (20.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg), F Garrison Brooks (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), F Armando Bacot (10.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg), G Brandon Robinson (10.8 ppg), G Leaky Black (4.8 ppg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (10.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Casey Morsell (5.3 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
NOTES: The Cavaliers’ 69-40 setback Wednesday at Purdue in the ACC B1G Challenge marked the Cavaliers’ most lopsided loss since Jan. 20, 2013, when the Cavaliers lost at Tennessee 87-52 in Tony Bennett’s fourth season as head coach. … That covered a span of 247 games before Thursday. … UVa has scored in the 40’s in its last three games and four times overall this season. … The low in the Tony Bennett coaching era was in 2013, when visiting Wisconsin beat the Cavaliers 48-38. … The Cavaliers were stuck on 38 at Purdue before freshman Justin McKoy hit a jumper with 13 seconds left. … On the same night, North Carolina wasn’t any more impressive than the ‘Hoos, losing at home to Ohio State 74-49. … UNC freshman center Armando Bacot was helped from the floor in that game, leaving his status questionable for Sunday. … The Tar Heels star player is 6-foot-3 freshman Cole Anthony, a product of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and the son of former NBA guard-turned-analyst Greg Anthony,
4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville
TV: ACC Network
Last meeting: Then-No.4 Virginia defeated then-No. 8 North Carolina 69-61 on Feb. 11 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
North Carolina probable starters: G Cole Anthony (20.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg), F Garrison Brooks (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), F Armando Bacot (10.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg), G Brandon Robinson (10.8 ppg), G Leaky Black (4.8 ppg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (10.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Casey Morsell (5.3 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
NOTES: The Cavaliers’ 69-40 setback Wednesday at Purdue in the ACC B1G Challenge marked the Cavaliers’ most lopsided loss since Jan. 20, 2013, when the Cavaliers lost at Tennessee 87-52 in Tony Bennett’s fourth season as head coach. … That covered a span of 247 games before Thursday. … UVa has scored in the 40’s in its last three games and four times overall this season. … The low in the Tony Bennett coaching era was in 2013, when visiting Wisconsin beat the Cavaliers 48-38. … The Cavaliers were stuck on 38 at Purdue before freshman Justin McKoy hit a jumper with 13 seconds left. … On the same night, North Carolina wasn’t any more impressive than the ‘Hoos, losing at home to Ohio State 74-49. … UNC freshman center Armando Bacot was helped from the floor in that game, leaving his status questionable for Sunday. … The Tar Heels star player is 6-foot-3 freshman Cole Anthony, a product of Oak Hill Academy and the son of former NBA guard-turned-analyst Greg Anthony,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.