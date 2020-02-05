CHARLOTTESVILLE — Clemson played some of its best defense of the season Wednesday and could have guessed that wouldn't be enough.
The Tigers were facing a Virginia team ranked first in Division in scoring defense and field-goal percentage and that proved to be enough for the Cavaliers in a 51-44 victory at John Paul Jones Arena.
Braxton Key scored nine points in the last 4 1/2 minutes finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-6, 7-4 ACC). Clemson (11-11, 5-7) was led by Aamir Simms with 16 points.
Simms is a graduate of the Blue Ridge School in Greene County, where UVa senior Mamadi Diakite was one of his teammates. Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Virginia seemed to have some problems after Clemson switched to a zone defense in the first half, but not to the degree that Clemson's offense ws having with the Cavaliers.
UVa scored the first seven points and increased its lead to 14-2 on a Tomas Woldetensae 3-pointer with 12:50 remaining in the half.
Clemson cut the deficit to 21-14 on a Tevin Mack 3-pointer with 2:55 remaining, but the Cavaliers finished out the half with a 26-14 following two Braxton Key field goals, the first a 3-pointer.
Virginia entered the game as the No. 1 team in Division I in scoring defense (50.7 points per game allowed) and opposing field-goal percentage (35.8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.