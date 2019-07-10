Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the leading scorer at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June, announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he has committed to play at the University of Virginia.
Abdur-Rahim will be a senior this coming season at Blair Academy in Short Hills, New Jersey, after beginning his career at Seton Hall Prep.
He is the son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who is the president of the NBA G League. Shareef Abdur-Rahim was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim is the third player to commit to UVa for the 2020-21 season, joining shooting guard Carson McCorkle from Greensboro, North Carolina, and point guard Reece Beekman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sam Hauser, who transferred during the offseason from Marquette, will sit out the upcoming season and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
At 6-foot-6, Abdur-Rahim is expected to play a wing position for UVa.
He is on path to become the third Blair Academy player to sign with Virginia, following in the footsteps of Mike Tobey and Marial Shayok.
Current UVa women’s player Felicia Aiyeotan also went to Blair Academy.
Abdur-Rahim and Beekman both attended the NBPA camp, which was held at UVa’s John Paul Jones Arena.
Abdur-Rahim is rated the No. 41 prospect in the country by 247Sports and Rivals.com has him at No. 44. Rivals shows him with a total of 29 offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Villanova, Kansas, Florida, Arizona and Georgia.
His uncle, new Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, had been an assistant on the Georgia staff.
Shareef Abdur-Rahim went to high school in Atlanta before heading to the University of California, where he played for one season before entering the NBA Draft, where he was the No. 3 pick overall.
The addition of the younger Abdur-Rahim for the 2020-21 season would put Virginia at the 13-scholarship limit and unable to take any more commitments in his class if there are no early departures.