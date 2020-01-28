CHARLOTTESVILLE — Mamadi Diakite hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds remaining Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena as unranked Virginia rallied for a 61-56 victory over fifth-ranked Florida State.
Florida State came into John Paul Jones Arena on a 10-game winning streak and had beaten UVa 54-50 only two weeks earlier in Tallahassee.
Senior Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC).
Sophomore Kihei Clark had 15 points, including a reverse layup with 59 seconds to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead. He was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Devin Vassell had 17 points to lead the Seminoles (17-3, 7-2).
Florida State jumped to an early 8-0 lead, and held the advantage for much of the half, although the Cavaliers did go on a 18-6 run to take an 18-16 lead, which held for a handful of possessions.
Virginia kept it close as transfer guard Tomas Woldetensae hit a pair of 3-pointers, but Woldetensae picked up his second foul with 7:23 remaining and missed the remainder of the first half.
He was one of three UVa players who picked up two fouls in the first half.
After trailing 28-27 to start the second half, the Cavaliers went ahead 35-30 on a Mamadi Diakite 3-pointer and two Woldetensae free throws.
