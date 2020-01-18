COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Virginia at Georgia Tech

Virginia's Jay Huff dunks the ball during Saturday's ACC game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Huff led UVa with 17 points.

 Rich von Biberstein | Icon Sportswire via AP

ATLANTA — Junior Jay Huff scored a career-high 17 points Saturday night as Virginia ended a three-game losing streak with a 63-58 victory at Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers improved their record to 12-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets, who entered the game as two-point underdogs, dropped to 8-10 and 3-5.

Virginia built a 14-point lead in the early stages of the second half, 43-29, but the Yellow Jackets' defense stiffened and Tech cut the margin to 48-43 in no time.

That was followed by a 3-pointer by the 7-foot-1 Huff, who tied for game-high scoring honors with Mamadi Diakite.

Earlier, the Cavaliers had missed a chance to take a 10-point halftime lead as Kihei Clark missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 5.8 seconds remaining.

That made it 33-25, with the Cavaliers having taken advantage of 13 Georgia Tech turnovers.

Virginia made a change in its starting lineup, with Tomas Woldetensae taking the place of Kody Stattmann at shooting guard. Woldtensae, a junior-college transfer who had three 3-pointers in a 54-50 loss at Florida State earlier in the week, was 2-for-3 in the first half Saturday.

