ATLANTA — Junior Jay Huff scored a career-high 17 points Saturday night as Virginia ended a three-game losing streak with a 63-58 victory at Georgia Tech.
The Cavaliers improved their record to 12-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets, who entered the game as two-point underdogs, dropped to 8-10 and 3-5.
Virginia built a 14-point lead in the early stages of the second half, 43-29, but the Yellow Jackets' defense stiffened and Tech cut the margin to 48-43 in no time.
That was followed by a 3-pointer by the 7-foot-1 Huff, who tied for game-high scoring honors with Mamadi Diakite.
Earlier, the Cavaliers had missed a chance to take a 10-point halftime lead as Kihei Clark missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 5.8 seconds remaining.
That made it 33-25, with the Cavaliers having taken advantage of 13 Georgia Tech turnovers.
Virginia made a change in its starting lineup, with Tomas Woldetensae taking the place of Kody Stattmann at shooting guard. Woldtensae, a junior-college transfer who had three 3-pointers in a 54-50 loss at Florida State earlier in the week, was 2-for-3 in the first half Saturday.
