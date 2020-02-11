CHARLOTTESVILLE — After trailing Notre Dame for most of the evening, Virginia forced overtime Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena then sealed the deal with a 50-49 victory.
Mamadi Diakite had 20 points to lead the Cavaliers (16-7, 8-5). Prentiss Hubb was the high scorer for the Irish (15-9, 6-6).
It was UVa’s fourth straight win over the Irish and the Cavaliers have won 14 of the last 15 games in the series, two of them in overtime.
The Cavaliers held Notre Dame nearly 30 points under its season average, and the UVa offense wasn’t much more productive.
Virginia, which had dropped an overtime decision to Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena early in the season, didn’t exactly distinguish itself in the overtime when Braxton Key shot an air ball on the first of two free throws and Kihei Clark later air-balled a jump shot.
After trailing most of the way, the Cavaliers went on a 10-0 run to take a 45-40 lead with 6:46 left, but saw the Irish score the next seven points before Diakite scored for the Cavaliers to make it 47-47 with 25 seconds left.
Notre Dame, averaging 76 points per game, seemed content to play at the Cavaliers’ pace and took a 26-22 lead on a T.J. Gibbs 3-pointer with 9 seconds left in the first half.
That was the biggest lead by either team up to that point.
The Irish twice built a five-point lead in the second half, the second time at 38-33 before Jay Huff followed a pair of Diakite free throws with a 3-pointer to tie the score with 8:55 left.
Tomas Woldetensae, coming off a 27-point performance Saturday in a 80-73 loss at Louisville, connected on his first two shots Tuesday, but did not score over the final 16 minutes of the first half.
It was only the second home loss of the Cavaliers, striving to become worthy of an NCAA Tournament invitation after winning the national championship in 2019.
“UVa is about as bubbly as it gets” was the way Virginia was described on the Bracketville website earlier Wednesday.
Predictions made by Joe Lunardi on ESPN’s Bracketology section had Virginia as a No. 11 seed in the West Region, with sixth-seeded Creighton as its opponent.
Of the Cavaliers’ seven remaining regular-season games, three are at home (Boston College, Duke and Louisville). Road games will take the Cavaliers to North Carolina this coming Saturday, followed by trips to Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Miami.
Following Tuesday’s action, UVa sits in fourth place in the ACC standings — one game ahead of both Syracuse and N.C. State, which are both 7-6. Three other teams have six wins.
One of Virginia’s handicaps is a strength of schedule that Jeff Sagarin of USA Today had rated at No. 51 before Tuesday. Notre Dame’s schedule was rated 80th.
On the same site, four other conferences had a higher strength of schedule than the ACC, which trailed the Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference in that order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.