Plenty of folks have been writing off Virginia following its 2019 men's NCAA championship and coach Tony Bennett can understand that.
"We probably had our best team at UVa coming back," said Bennett, whose lone senior starter on the championship team was center Jack Salt. "That was the plan.
"We build our team to have experience."
UVa's top seven scorers had remaining eligibility, but that number was reduced drastically when underclassmen De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy applied for and were later selected in the NBA Draft.
"Because those guys played so great and were so remarkable, the opportunities [to go pro] presented themselves," Bennett said Saturday night after the Cavaliers' 63-58 victory at Georgia Tech. "I knew, from a team standpoint, that our inexperience was going to be challenging.
"With everybody we play, you've got the defending national champ coming in and that's not the team that was coming back. I think our guys feel that [pressure] at times and that’s all part of it and they’ve got to learn to play with it."
In its previous three outings before Saturday, Virginia (12-5, 4-3 ACC) found itself in one-possession games in the last 5 minutes but couldn't rise to the occasion.
At Georgia Tech, Virginia led by as many as 14 points with under 14 minutes remaining, but saw the Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5) get as close as 55-50 with 2:45 remaining.
"I know it's a lot on these guys and you get everybody's best punch," said Bennett, speaking of the burden of keeping the program at an upper echelon. "It keeps you humble.
"I think it will be good for their careers. They're not taking that [championship] banner down but that's last year's team. That team is not here, except for a couple of guys.
"We’ve got to get some maturity in our program and build it up again."
Win or lose, Virginia was going to have a quick turnaround. The Cavaliers host North Carolina State at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Wolfpack (13-5, 4-3) is in a four-way tie for fourth in the ACC with Virginia, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5) are in 11th place, and have one thing in their favor as prepare for a trip to Louisville. Georgia Tech is 0-4 in ACC home games and 3-1 in conference road games.
"We're better than our record," said fourth-year Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, whose team shot 50 percent from the field but committed 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half.
The Cavaliers no doubt feel they're better than their record.
"Losing three games in a row was painful," said Mamadi Diakite, who is in his fifth year in the program, but had never experienced back-to-back-to-back losses. "Having this win was unbelievable. It's a turnaround to a better chapter."
