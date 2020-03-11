When he met with the media Tuesday in advance of the ACC men’s basketball tournament, Virginia coach Tony Bennett opened by saying that one of the keys at this time of year is “staying healthy.”
He wasn’t talking about the coronavirus that is having a growing impact on global health, but that would change over the next 24 hours with a serious effect on postseason basketball.
The Cavaliers, having been awarded a double bye as one of the top four finishers in the regular season, will return to action Thursday against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Notre Dame and Boston College.
It could be an eerie affair if spectators are not allowed in the Greensboro Coliseum. No decision by the ACC on Thursday's arrangements had been made by Wednesday afternoon, although several other conferences, including the Big Ten and Big 12 are restricting entrance to essential personnel and team family members.
Virginia (23-7, 15-5 ACC) enters the tournament on an eight-game winning streak and has won 11 of its past 12 games following a 1-4 spell.
Last year, with a team that went on to win the NCAA championship, the Cavaliers were 69-59 losers to Florida State in the semifinals.
That UVa team was ranked No. 1 in the country for long stretches and had three NBA Draft picks. This year’s team only recently returned to the Top 25, moving up to 17th this week.
The Cavaliers did not have a first-team All-ACC pick as senior post player Mamadi Diakite and sophomore point guard Kihei Clark were named to the second and third All-ACC teams, respectively.
Diakite, a 6-foot-10 senior, led the team in scoring (13.7) and was second in rebounds per game (6.8) and blocked shots.
Braxton Key led the team in rebounding and Jay Huff had 61 blocked shots, 23 more than any other Virginia player.
Clark averaged 37.1 minutes per game on a team which had nobody within 200 minutes of him.
“I was always aware Kihei, being in his second year, was going to have a lot on his plate,” Bennett said Tuesday.
“I saw it with Ty [Jerome] early on, and I think some people were wondering, ‘Why is Ty getting so many opportunities?’ I watched his evolution and I knew [it was] similar with Kihei.”
Few people would have envisioned Clark, who is averaging 10.8 points per game, as a double-figure scorer.
“I knew what he was going to do for us defensively,” Bennett said. “Offensively, he was going to have to make a lot of decisions and would have to be freed up to make some mistakes.
“They say basketball is a game of mistakes. It’s [about] trying to eliminate them, but they’re going to be there.”
Freshman Casey Morsell got time as a back-up point guard early in the season but senior Braxton Key has been involved in more of those situations of late.
“Coming from Alabama, where he was playing a lot of minutes, last year he had to play a limited role,” Bennett said, “and we talked about that … if he was even going to get his waiver and be eligible.
“Though it wasn’t easy , he did it. And then, in the biggest moment, he really found himself in a great spot.”
