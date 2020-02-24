A dropoff following last year’s championship season has not lessened the regard in which Tony Bennett is held by his fellow men’s basketball coaches.
Not that Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner didn’t go a little overboard on Monday’s weekly ACC coaches’ teleconference.
“Tony Bennett , I think, is on his way to the basketball hall of fame,” Pastner said. “The only way that would stop him would be if he left early from Virginia to go to the NBA. There’s no denying that.
“I think, eventually, they’ll have a statue built in front of John Paul Jones Arena there. He might not want it, but there will be a statue there. The court will be named after him and I could just go on and on.”
It should be noted that Georgia Tech has gone 0-5 against UVa and Bennett since Pastner’s arrival in 2016.
Bennett, whose Cavaliers travel to Blacksburg for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against Virginia Tech, had more important issues to address than his legacy.
“I think they’ll put [up] a statue of anybody if you donate enough money,” said Bennett when later apprised of Pastern’s comment, “so let’s get that clear right there.”
Pastner wasn’t done.
“There’s no question Virginia’s a blue blood,” he said. “Look at what they’ve done since he’s been there. I think they’re the winningest program in the league.”
A victory over Texas Tech in last year’s NCAA title game was the 254th in Bennett’s 10 seasons. However. Duke had 299 wins over the same span and North Carolina had 277.
The last ACC coach to go up against Bennett was Pittsburgh’s Jeff Capel this past Saturday, when the Cavaliers held on for a 59-56 victory at Petersen Events Center. Capel is 0-3 against the Cavaliers, with the two previous losses coming by 29 and 24 points.
“He’s gotten better and better, obviously with his growth at the offensive end,” Capel said Monday on an ACC coaches’ teleconference. ”I think one of the things they do a great job of is, every big [man] they get, they ended up redshirting him.”
The Cavaliers are redshirting 6-foot-11 Kadin Shedrick this year and currently are starting two previous redshirts in 6-9 Mamadi Diakite and 7-1 Jay Huff. Another 7-footer, Francisco Caffaro, was redshirted last year.
Before them, there was 6-10 Jack Salt, who played on the NCAA championship team as a graduate student and started 106 games in his career.
“Those guys get a chance to grow; they get a chance physically to grow and to understand their system and I think they get better,”said Capel, citing Diakite as an example.
“He’s really, really gotten better. Obviously, his body has developed. He’s a confident player because of the work he’s put in. He’s made himself into an outstanding college player and a guy, I think, who will have a chance at the next level.”
