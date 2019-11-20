CHARLOTTESVILLE — Impressions following Virginia's 61-55 victory over Vermont:
1. How good is Vermont?
Vermont coach John Becker was quick to point out that the Catamounts were coming off a 70-68 victory at St. John's but this was also a Vermont team that slipped past St. Bonaventure 61-59 and Bucknell 66-65. Both of those games were on the road, however.
2. UVa sophomore point guard Kihei Clark is growing on people:
And that doesn't mean, at a listed 5-foot-9, that he's getting taller. "I think that Clark was kind of the engine that drove them," Becker said. "He was a tough cover." Clark finished with a career-high 15 points and four assists, compared to two turnovers.
3. Is 3-point shooting an issue?
The Cavaliers were 8-for-23 from beyond the arc -- not great by any means but better than their 4-for-25 shooting on 3-point attempts at Syracuse. Tomas Woldetensae, a late recruiting pickup who made 100 3-pointers last year in junior college, was 1-for-7 overall and 0-for-6 on 3-point attempts Tuesday.
Sophomore Kody Stattman, who was 1-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first three games, was sick and missed Tuesday night's affair.
4. What kind of shooter is Casey Morsell?
Morsell, a guard from St. John's in Washington, D.C., who was considered Virginia's top recruit, was 1-for-7 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. Morsell is 3-for-27 from the field to date, including 1-for-17 on 3-pointers.
5. Jay Huff's first career start
It's hard to believe that Huff's first career start came in his 50th career game. His minutes are way up, from fewer than 10 minutes per game as a redshirt freshman and sophomore to 25 minutes per game in the first three games this season. He played a career-high 32:15 against the Catamounts and contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
