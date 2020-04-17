An apparent absence of depth in Virginia's running game was resolved to some degree Friday with the news that former Hopewell High School running back Ronnie Walker Jr. is transferring from Indiana.
Walker was a two-time all-state selection at Hopewell and was rated the No. 9 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports for the 2018 entering class. Rivals.com had him at No. 11.
Walker was listed at 5 foot 11 and 216 pounds as a sophomore last year at Indiana, where he had 27 carries for 80 yards. He had 32 carries for 141 yards as a freshman in 2018.
"When we first got here, we went hard [in recruiting] and the team hadn't shown much on the field," UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae said in a conference call with media on Friday.
"Coming off an Orange Bowl invitation and being in the [ACC] championship game, a young man wants to be close to family. Especially at a time like this, family means everything."
Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a team-high 486 yards last year as a sophomore. Two other veterans, PK Kier and Lamont Atkins, have elected not to return to UVa for an fifth season.
Anae said UVa's hope is that Walker will not have to sit out the 2020 football season.
"We feel it's a huge blessing for our program to have that kid be part of it," Anae said. "We hope that the waiver goes through because that kid is coming home at a time like this."
The reference was to the new coronavirus pandemic that has closed most colleges this spring and raised questions about the upcoming season.
Walker is the younger brother of TreVeyon Henderson, a junior running back at Hopewell this past season who has committed to Ohio State. Henderson was named Gatorade state player of the year in Virginia
Elsewhere on the field
Following Anae, defensive backs coach Nick Howell, also the Cavaliers' co-defensive coordinator, and special-teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield also participated in video conferences.
The Cavaliers had to do without the services of injured Bryce Hall, an All-ACC cornerback, for the back half of the 2019 season. Hall was a senior who is now being touted as a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
On the first day of 2019 fall practice, sophomore cornerback Darrius Bratton from William Fleming High School sustained a season-ending knee injury. With 22 games under his belt, he has two seasons of remaining eligibility.
'Darrius is doing well," Howell said. "I see him on a daily basis. Before we left [and school closed], he was running full speed and was big and strong.
"We weren't going to give him any reps in spring ball. If any, it would have been limited with no contact for sure. The end goal was to have Darrius completely healthy and ready for the season.
"We're excited about having him back."
Personnel
Howell also noted that 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end Richard Burney has the kind of injury history that will enable him to return for a sixth year.
Brumfield said that punter Nash Griffin, who is listed on the 2020 roster, is uncertain if he will return for a fifth year. Place-kicker Bryan Delaney almost certainly would try to add punting duties if Griffin does not return.
