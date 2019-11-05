CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia planned to count on Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois to make up for the departure of first-team All-ACC selection and career receptions leader Olamide Zaccheaus.
The Cavaliers have gotten that — and even more with the emergence of junior Terrell Jana.
Jana, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound Canadian, had as many receptions Saturday in Virginia’s 38-31 victory at North Carolina as he had in his first two seasons combined.
He finished with a game-high 13 catches for 146 yards, including a 34-yarder in the third quarter, as UVa was facing a third-and-11 from its 14.
Through nine games, Reed and Dubois have 56 and 49 receptions, respectively. Jana has 44.
“As the season’s going on, we’re looking to keep players on the field who have been the most reliable and the most productive,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said shortly after the game.
“Looking at the players who had the most volume, Hasise and Jana and Joe Reed, we didn’t practice them nearly as much, trying to save them for the workload they would have [at UNC.] We believed they would come through, be fresher and last longer, and I think our plan worked.”
Jana took a circuitous route to Virginia, starting with a trip to Texas to attend a 7-on-7 tournament, where he came to the attention of Ted Stone, whose son, Lindell, was one of the top players at the camp.
Lindell Stone subsequently enrolled at Woodberry Forest, a boarding school in Orange County northeast of Charlottesville. Jana joined him, and both players ended up at Virginia, where starting QB Bryce Perkins has shown little hesitation to look Jana’s way.
“Jana’s a smart player, one of the smartest players on the offense,” Perkins said. “Anywhere he’s at, whether he’s slot or in the backfield, too, he just knows his assignments so well and he’s so easy to work with.
“If you were to look it up, the completion percentage to Jana all year would be pretty high because he does his job so well.”
After the players got to the Virginia locker room, Jana was chosen to take a sledgehammer and smash a rock that is a tradition after UVa wins at home and on the road.
“I’ve been waiting two years for that,” Jana said. “That was some moment for the team together and I was glad to have my moment. I feel like, every game, that a wide receiver thinks he’s going to go for 100 yards. I just felt that, in order to win the game, everybody had to do their job.”
One week earlier, in a 28-21 loss at Louisville, Virginia scored one touchdown in the final three quarters and that came with 21 seconds remaining.
“It was a matter of embracing some of our weaknesses,” Jana said of a 21-point second half at Carolina. “We’ve opened up very well in all of our [road] games and the second half has been our weakness. I think, as an offense, we knew that and were constantly talking ‘belief, belief.’”
