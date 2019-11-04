CHARLOTTESVILLE — Given all the issues that Virginia is facing with its secondary, maybe the Cavaliers could have endured Georgia Tech’s triple option one last time as the Yellow Jackets head to town for a 12:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
Cavaliers’ coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Saturday night after UVa’s 38-31 victory over North Carolina that starting defensive back Brenton Nelson had been lost for the season.
The Cavaliers already had lost preseason All-America cornerback Bryce Hall to a broken ankle in Week 6 at Miami and had been without part-time 2018 starter Darrius Bratton since the preseason.
Bratton, from William Fleming High School, suffered a torn ACL that ended his season at the beginning of fall workouts
Also lost for the season due to injury are sophomore cornerback Germane Crowell and true freshman Antonio Clary, who had played in five games.
The Cavaliers’ current two-deep roster includes two true freshmen — safety Tenyeh Dixon and cornerback Fentrell Cyprus II. Dixon has played in four games, so one more game would cost him an opportunity to be redshirted.
“It’s quite a challenge,” said Mendenhall, who felt during the preseason that the deepest position on the team was the secondary. “Our depth now, basically at every [secondary] position has become a first-year player. We’re pretty thin.”
When Hall went down, his replacement at cornerback was De’Vante Cross, who had been starting at safety. That opened a spot at safety for Chris Moore, who had missed the entire 2018 season due to injury.
“I was disappointed at my playing time at first,” said Moore, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. “At the same time, I was locked in, just ready for whenever my number was going to be called. I knew it was going to be called at some point.
“When I first got hurt, that was one of the lowest spots in my life. That was probably the first time I missed football in my entire life. That mental battle you go through in rehab is tedious and really stressful.”
Moore estimates that he has learned nine different positions, including both linebacker slots.
“It gave me the opportunity to go play where I’m needed,” he said, admitting that he may have miscounted.
Certainly, Hall has been missed on the field but not in the film room, where he already was a fixture.
“Right now, Bryce is kind of like an unpaid coach,” Moore said. “He’s in the film room almost as much as he was when he was playing, giving us tips and keys for who we’re playing that week.”
Hall won’t play for the Cavaliers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) again, but linebacker Jordan Mack will be available all day for Saturday’s game with visiting Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4).
Mack was penalized for targeting in a 28-21 UVa loss Oct. 26 at Louisville and was suspended for the remainder of that game and for the first half of Saturday’s game at North Carolina, where the Cavaliers defeated favored UNC 38-31.
“Jordan played the entire second half [Saturday] and gave our entire team a huge boost at halftime,” Mendenhall said. “Not only coming off the score that we had right before half, but as the team walked in [the locker room] Jordan was there to welcome every player.
“It was almost as if we had just won the game already when they realized he was back and be able to contribute.”
Perkins in rare air
UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins joined Tajh Boyd (Clemson) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville) as the only FBS players since 2000 to pass for at least 350 yards, rush for at least 100 yards, throw three touchdown passes and rush for two touchdowns against a Power Five conference opponent.
