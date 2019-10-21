1. Will Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins lead Virginia in rushing yardage and passing yardage in the same season?
Perkins had 22 rushing attempts for 62 yards, putting him at 253 for the season. Sophomore running back leads the Cavaliers with 287 rushing yards.
The last — and only — Virginia quarterback to finish a season as the team's leading rusher was Bob Davis in 1964.
2. What's the status of reserve quarterback Brennan Armstrong?
It appears that Armstrong is a leading candidate to succeed senior Bryce Perkins as the Cavaliers' starting quarterback in 2020, but he is not listed on the Cavaliers' depth chart.
Armstrong was 9 for 10 in mop-up time against William and Mary in Week 2 but subsequently was seen with a boot on one of his feet. He hasn't played since then, with Lindell Stone twice replacing Perkins in mop-up time.
Coach Bronco Mendenhall's comments seem to indicate that Armstrong's situation would be re-evaluated if anything happened to Perkins at a critical juncture.
3. How good is Joe Reed?
With his 95-yard kickoff return for touchdown against Duke, Reed has tied for third place in ACC history with five kickoff returns for touchdowns. Reed had opened the game with a 43-yard kickoff return and finished with 179 all-purpose yards, including five receptions for 45 yards.
4. Who broke the rock?
Most of the time, it's a player who breaks a rock following a UVa win but on Saturday it was Nick Howell, the defensive coordinator with responsibility for the secondary.
"I'm just as happy for four former graduate assistants and three former [Brigham Young] players to be coaching that defense as I am for our players," said Mendenhall after UVa's defense had held Duke to 250 yards — well under its 387.3-yard average.
"It's just so much fun to see those guys have such success."
5. How did they deal with Bryce Hall's absence?
Most of the talk following UVa's loss at Miami centered around the loss of All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall, lost for the season with a broken ankle.
De'Vante Cross, a starter at safety in UVa's first six games, moved to Hall's boundary corner spot and had two pass break-ups, doubling his output in the first five games. His replacement at safety, Chris Moore, had a team-high 12 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.