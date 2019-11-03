CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Admittedly disappointed by his showing one week earlier at Louisville, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins had a career night Saturday in a 38-31 victory at North Carolina.
Perkins rushed for two touchdowns and threw three touchdown passes while setting a school record for total offense in a game.
Perkins completed 30 of 39 passes for 378 yards and rushed for a game-high 112 yards for a total of 490 yards in total offense.
That broke the school record of 465 yards set by Kurt Benkert in 2017.
"The problem we had tonight was, we didn't stop their best player," said Mack Brown, facing the Cavaliers for the first time in his second stint as the Carolina head coach.
"Their best player is one of the best players in the country, and when you go into a game like this, you've got to stop him. We didn't stop him on the run or pass. In fact, his passing is what really surprised us.
“He had not been as good a thrower as he was a runner, so we felt like we had to make him throw the ball to win the game, and he did.”
Not to be overlooked was the performance of UVa wide receiver Terrell Jana, who had 13 receptions for 146 yards. That was tied for second in school history behind Alvin Pearman, who had 16 catches for 134 yards against Florida State in 2003.
Jana also was handed a sledgehammer and broke "the rock," a ritual after Cavaliers' victories at home and on the road.
The victory lifted Virginia's record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, breaking a tie with North Carolina for first place in the Coastal Division standings.
The Cavaliers finish the regular season with home games against Georgia Tech, Liberty and Virginia Tech.
They will have to do so without Brenton Nelson, a starting safety who did not suit up Saturday night and has been lost for the season, according to coach Bronco Mendenhall.
In a shuffle to take Nelson's place, the Cavaliers turned to redshirt freshman Jaylon Baker, who had a key pass break-up in the end zone on a fourth-and-6 play with Carolina looking to tie the score with five minutes remaining.
Nelson became the third UVa defensive back to go down for the season, along with preseason All-American Bryce Hall, who was lost during the Cavs' loss at Miami, and former William Fleming player Darrius Bratton, injured at the start of fall camp.
The Cavaliers did get linebacker Jordan Mack back after he was ejected for targeting at Louisville and was forced to sit out the first half of Saturday's game. He finished with five tackles.
