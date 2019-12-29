FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — They had been talking about it for weeks.
If Virginia were to beat Virginia Tech and end a 15-game UVa losing streak in that series, Hasise Dubois was going to cut Bryce Perkins' hair.
The Wahoos outlasted the Hokies 39-30.
So what happened?
On the eve of Virginia's match-up with Florida in the Orange Bowl, Perkins' locks — dreadlocks, actually — are as long as ever.
"I've been growing it since eighth grade," said Perkins, who is from the suburbs of Phoenix. "Man, it's probably going to make its last go-'round on the football field this week."
The Cavaliers (9-4) will face Florida (10-2) at 8 p.m. Monday at the Orange Bowl
Certainly, Perkins has been successful with the dreads, which arrived at UVa with him for the second semester of the 2016-17 school year.
"The Orange Bowl might be the last time you see the hair and the dreads," he said. "I'm not sure yet, but, as of now, that's how it's looking. I get sad and teary-eyed every time I think about it."
He's contemplating a bald look.
"I'm going to have to change my helmet up a little bit," he said. "It's crazy because my helmet's kind of big as it is. I may have to go to medium. It's going to be interesting to see how everything feels."
The dreadlocks appear to be somewhere in the 18-inch range.
"I'm interested to see, after this game, how everything turns out in general," he said.
There's still the matter of the decision he reached with Dubois prior to the Virginia Tech game.
"He told us before the Tech game that he would cut his hair if we won," Dubois said. "We won. We were too riled up, so we forgot. I spoke to him two days after and he said, 'Aw, you forgot to tell me.'"
"I told him, 'After the [Florida] game, I'm only going to do one thing. I'm going to go get scissors and we're going to cut his hair. Right in the locker room.
"Snip, snip. He's going to be a new man."
