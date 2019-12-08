CHARLOTTE — For all the pride and joy that had accompanied a Coastal Division championship, there was more of a nightmarish feel to Virginia's performance in the ACC football championship game.
One week after a landmark victory over in-state rival Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers were pummeled by unbeaten Clemson 62-17 at Bank of America Stadium.
It was the most points given up by UVa since 1999, when Illinois trounced Virginia 63-21 in the Micronpc.com Bowl in Miami.
The Cavaliers learned on Saturday afternoon that they will be returning to Miami later this month to take on Florida in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
The Tigers (13-0) had 619 yards in total offense, with sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Travis Etienne rushed for 114 and two scores.
Clemson had entered the game as a 28 1/2-point favorite. After the game was tied early at 7-7, the Tigers scored the next 24 points.
A record-breaking performance by quarterback Bryce Perkins couldn't keep the Cavaliers (9-4) in the game. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 58 yards.
Perkins became the second quarterback in school history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season and finished the night at 3,215, breaking the school record of 3,207 set by Kurt Benkert in 2017.
Only one team had scored more than 17 points against Clemson. That was North Carolina in a 21-20 Tigers' win in September. Clemson's previous two opponents had failed to score a touchdown and UVa had more points than Clemson's previous three opponents combined.
That was small consolation for the Cavaliers.
Clemson had scored in the 50s in four of its previous five games and took on a Virginia team that was without senior linebacker Jordan Mack for most of the night.
"He was injured going in," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the game. "He's been really limited the past three weeks. He gets a couple of reps [in practice] each Thursday to try to get ready to play but, really, his ankle doesn't allow him to prepare any more than that.
"He's well under 100%."
That left the Cavaliers without two of the three captains who had gone out for the coin toss. Cornerback Bryce Hall, who was on crutches, has not played since suffering a broken ankle in October in Miami.
Clemson was quick to take advantage of Virginia's weaknesses in the secondary, taking particular aim at cornerback Nick Grant, who couldn't contain 6-foot-4 Clemson junior Tee Higgins, who finished with nine catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
"Certainly, they're the best receivers we've ever seen," Grant said. "That's just a fact. That doesn't change the fact that we didn't play our best game. They were exactly who we thought they were."
Clemson had three pass plays of 50 yards or more.
"It's very personal," said Grant when asked if he thought the Tigers had chosen to pick on him. "It's just me out there. There's nobody else. You can't really ask for help. It's my responsibility."
At least Virginia will have another game, with bowl pairings to be announced Sunday afternoon. It would be the third straight year for the Cavaliers, who were 28-0 victors over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl held at Bank of America Stadium, site of Saturday night's blowout.
"You've got to understand what went wrong," safety Joey Blount of Saturday night's game. "You can't learn if you don't learn from what just happened. It's not really about how you fell but about how you get back up."
Perkins was sacked twice and once was required to leave the game after an apparent injury but he was back one play later.
"This game showed us where we need to go," Perkins said. "Our guys played great [in] catching difficult balls and the line played incredibly. I'm super proud of those guys."
Perkins was sacked twice, the same number as the Cavaliers got to Lawrence. It didn't help that the Cavaliers were without wide receiver Joe Reed, a first-team All-ACC specialist, but got a big night from senior wideout Hasise Dubois, who had 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
"Our coaches told us to live up to the moment [and] don't let the big stage get you scared," Dubois said. "Today, that wasn't us. We're a better team than we played today. We've got to redeem ourselves."
