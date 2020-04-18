Considering that Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae holds a doctorate, it was no surprise that he was a quick study on the Zoom video conferencing system that UVa has been using in exchanges with the media.
Dr. Bob couldn't have been more pleasant in a Friday session in which he discussed the impending transition from record-setting quarterback Bryce Perkins to his likely successor, Brennan Armstrong.
That isn't the only loss for a Cavaliers' offense that ranked 81st in FBS in total offense. Virginia was 33rd in passing offense, with a trio of Perkins targets that featured Joe Reed, Hasise Dubois and Terrell Jana, the latter the lone underclassmen in the group.
"Dang, with that group you've got to lump in Olamide Zaccheaus," said Anae, whose offense got an ACC-leading 93 receptions from Zaccheus in 2018.
"Within two years, that group is completely out the door," Anae said. "What's different? The whole time that those guys have been in place, we've also been training and developing players behind them. We've got a pretty good idea of what guys in the program can do.
"Nothing will be exactly the same from top to bottom. Guys in the program have demonstrated a pretty good competency."
The biggest challenge will be for Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers' back-up quarterback in 2019. Armstrong enrolled at UVa for the second semester in 2018 and has been on grounds for parts of four school years, although he will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall.
Virginia has another arm in the presence of December signee Ira Armstead, a quarterback who enrolled at UVa for the spring.
"Things will look a little different next year," Anae said, "but we're not changing the offense from top to bottom. [It will be] similar but not exactly the same."
The Cavaliers lack depth at running back but will return workhorse Wayne Taulapapa, who played in 12 of 14 games and had 116 rushing attempts for 486 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns.
Perkins led the team in carries with 116 attempts for a team-leading 769 yards on 227 attempts.
Mike Hollins, a freshman last season, would appear to be Taulapapa's back-up with the departure of reserves PK Kier and Lamont Atkins, who are looking at a bigger, fifth-year senior role elsewhere.
"We do need a better-balanced run attack," Anae said. "I do believe that's the direction we're headed but that, too, has to be something that's earned.
"Just to run the ball is pointless unless it actually is contributing to the team. We have spent four years developing our offensive line and, going into this season, we're at the best spot in that regard."
Still, a lot will hinge on the quarterback position. Armstrong saw action in seven games, all as a back-up, and completed 15 of 20 passes for 196 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The longest of his seven rushing attempts was for 11 yards.
"There's nothing we've done since the [Orange Bowl] with a football," Anae said. "A quarterback does lots of things with the football. So, have we been able to develop our quarterbacks since January … no.
"Usually, to develop a quarterback, you have to do that in a 11-on-11 setting. That's where the biggest growth takes place and there's been none of that since the bowl game."
On the other hand, Armstrong hasn't been twiddling his thumbs since he arrived in Charlottesville.
"He's been in the program," Anae said. "He is a program vet. If we can deliver on what we claim to be, which is a developmental program, then that applies to the quarterback."
It brings back memories of Kurt Benkert winning the quarterback job at UVa in 2016 after transferring fron East Carolina and not participating in spring practice.
"Take a look at the huge questions when Kurt Benkert entered the program," Anae said. "He developed and the same question could be asked about Bryce Perkins [in 2018]."
"Whoever that [2020] quarterback will be, I'm confident that our fans will really look forward to it."
