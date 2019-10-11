MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Friday night's football game at Hard Rock Stadium wasn't going Virginia's way even before All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall was was carted off the field.
Virginia came away empty after a pair of promising first-half drives Friday night and it proved to be an omen in a 17-9 loss to Miami.
The Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 ACC) built some early momentum when they took the opening kickoff and drove 78 yards in 11 plays, grabbing a 7-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from N'kosi Perry to running back D.J. Dallas.
It would be the only touchdown in the game before Perry scored on a 3-yard run with 2:37 remaining that basically ended Cavalier hopes.
UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins subsequently took the Cavaliers to the 43-yard line before time expired. He finished 24-of-39 for 244 yards.
Virginia, which was ranked 20th, dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.
To their credit, the Hurricanes had entered the game ranked 15th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense and seventh in rushing defense.
A 25-yard Brian Delaney field goal cut the Hurricanes' lead to 7-3 at the half, but it could have been closer, given that the Hurricanes had blocked a 38-yard Delaney attempt earlier in the period.
Miami had a three-and-out on the next series and sent Lou Hedley out to punt. It was on a 19-yard Billy Kemp return for the Cavaliers that Hall sustained what appeared to be a knee or ankle injury.
He did not return.
Despite trailing at the half, 7-3, Virginia had outgained the Hurricanes 176-98.
UVa dominated the third quarter but had to settle for a 44-yard Delaney field goal after being stymied on third-and-goal from the 2.
Friday night's affair It was the second of four road games in a five-game span for UVa, which returns home for an Oct. 19 meeting with Duke at Scott Stadium.
The last time Virginia won at Miami was in 2011, when the Cavaliers became the first team to beat Miami and Florida State on the road in the same season. UVa took an early 17-0 lead against the Hurricanes and won 28-21.
