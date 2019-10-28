Five observations on UVa football heading into Saturday's game at North Carolina:
1. There was a passing of the torch to some degree when Virginia senior Jordan Mack was ejected during the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 28-21 loss Saturday at Louisville.
Mack was replaced at linebacker by true freshman Nick Jackson, who is likely to start this coming Saturday at North Carolina, where Mack will remain under suspension until the third quarter.
Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder from Atlanta, finished with four tackles (one solo) and the chatter throughout the fall has indicated he has a bright future.
2. Depth at linebacker was already a question following the loss of junior Rob Snyder, injured and lost for the season after playing in four games. Listed on the two-deep Saturday was another true freshman linebacker, 6-foot-3, 225-pound Josh Ahern from Lake Braddock High School in Fairfax County.
3. A 78-yard punt by junior Nash Griffin came on a day when he had four punts downed inside the Louisville 20-yard line, which gave him 15 punts inside the 20 after seven games. Last year's punter, Lester Coleman finished the 2018 season with 20 punts downed inside the 20 in 13 games.
The last UVa punter to record a 78-yarder was Will Brice in 1994. Brice was a three-time, first-team All-ACC selection from 1994-96. He is the only punter in UVa history to record two punts of 70 yards or more.
4. Eli Hanback's three tackles for loss matched his total for the entire 2018 season. Hanback, a fifth-year senior defensive tackle, has played in all 46 UVa games since he was redshirted in 2015. He didn't start Saturday but has 41 career starts.
5. Joe Reed's eight receptions for 48 yards gave him a career-high 50 receptions for the season. That doubled his previous high of 25 receptions during the 2018 season but his longest catch Saturday was for 10 yards.
Reed's fellow senior, Hasise Dubois, had seven catches, the longest for 39 yards. Dubois has a total of 95 receptions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons after catching a total of 24 passes in his first two seasons.
