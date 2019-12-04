Observations from last week's game vs. Virginia Tech, leading into Saturday's ACC title game with Clemson on Saturday:
1. UVa's top three tacklers against Virginia Tech last week were all from the secondary, led by junior Joey Blount with eight, including seven unassisted.
2. Heskin "Shawn" Smith, pressed into a starting job at cornerback after assorted injuries, had five solo tackles and three assists after starting for the first time against Liberty.
3. Hasise Dubois' career highs coming into the season were six receptions against N.C. State in 2018 and 69 receiving yards against Ohio in 2018. He had four catches for 139 yards against the Hokies.
4. Brian Delaney's field goals of 25 and 48 yards put him at 19-of-23 for the season.
5. Sophomore linebacker Noah Taylor did not have an interception in his UVa career before getting two picks Friday.
