Here are some facts from the No. 18 Virginia's win over Old Dominion that got lost in the deadline shuffle Saturday night:
- The Cavaliers' comeback from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit to beat the Monarchs 28-17 represented UVa's biggest football comeback since 2002, when Virginia trailed visiting North Carolina 21-0 before scoring 37 straight points in a 37-27 victory.
- An interception return for a touchdown by Zane Zandier was the first pick-six for a UVa linebacker in more than 20 years. The last to do it was Byron Thweatt in 1998.
- Zandier's interception was the only turnover by either team.
- Senior wide receiver Joe Reed went over the 1,000-yard mark for career receiving yardage. He'd have to pass Terrence Wilkins at 1,495 to make UVa's top 15.
- Hasise Dubois needs eight more catches to reach the 100-reception mark.
- Bryce Perkins threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown for the eighth time in his 17-game UVa career.
- After the first quarter, Old Dominion had outgained Virginia 107 yards to 18 and the halftime differential was 224-66. The Monarchs, with 46 yards to show for 36 second-half play, still outgained UVa 270-244 for the game.
- ODU became the third team from Conference USA to face Virginia. The others were East Carolina (now part of the American) in 2006 and 2008, followed by Southern Mississippi in 2011.
