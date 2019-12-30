MIAMI GARDENS — Of the six seniors who were listed as starters on Virginia’s depth chart going into the Orange Bowl on Monday night, wide receiver Hasise Dubois was among the most unsung.
Dubois, who entered the game with team highs of 65 receptions an 979 yards (and added two more TD catches in Monday’s game), faced an uncertain future in the fall of 2016, when Dubois and fellow first-year recruit Aidan Howard were pitted against each other in a hazing ritual.
Dubois was not cited in a lawsuit, later dropped, that named then-UVa president Teresa Sullivan and athletic director Craig Littlepage. Howeverr, Dubois’ career didn’t take off until he caught 52 passes for 578 yards in 2018.
“Honestly, it was very difficult,” said Dubois of his first days at Virginia. “After going through all those struggles and camp and everything, and then [for the team] to go 2-10, made it even more stressful.
“You’re second guessing and asking yourself, ‘Was it a good idea that I came here. Was it worth it?’ With all that on my mind, I just put myself to work. And then, the next season, we flipped that record from 2-10 to 6-6.”
Actually, the Cavaliers ended the 2017 season at 6-7 following a 49-7 loss to Navy in the Military Bowl, but their fortunes took a better turn after a 28-0 romp over South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl.
“As the years went on, we kept growing and growing upword,” said Dubois, who is from Irvington, New Jersey. “Honestly, this was the best decision of my life, coming to UVa and helping to build a great program.”
Dubois didn’t fear for his career after the early incident, but learned from it.
“I definitely made some choices when I was younger — little immature things like being late — but all that changed with maturity,” Dubois said. “I had to grow up faster and mature into the young man that they expected to me.”
With 141 career receptions going into Monday night’s game, Dubois stood sixth on UVa’s all-time list, three behind two-time first-team All-ACC selection Heath Miller.
UVa’s all-time receiving leader, with 250 receptions, is Olamide Zaccheaus with 250. Zaccheaus, an undrafted free agent following the 2018 season, had three receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons this season. He also had a touchdown on special teams after recovering a fumbled lateral.
The man at the center of the hazing incident, Howard, subsequently transferred to Robert Morris, closer to his home in the Pittsburgh area, and was listed on the 2019 Robert Morris roster, although he finished the season without any statistics.
Odds ’n ends
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, whose two-year UVa career ended Monday night, entered the game as the Cavaliers’ career rushing leader among quarterbacks with 1,666 yards. Bill Dudley, who played at Virginia from 1939-41, held the previous record of 1,631.4
The Cavaliers’ first 14-game season has led to numerous school records, including Bryce Perkins’ league-leading 3,960 yards in total offense, which topped the record of 3,603 that he had set one year earlier.
Perkins also entered the postseason as the ACC total offense leader with a total of 3,636 yards and an average of 303 yards over 12 games. Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman was second with 3,180 yards and a 289.1-yard average in 12 games.
Recruiting
Defensive lineman Terion Sugick, a 6-foot, 240-pound junior this year at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, has reopened his recruiting after a November commitment to Virginia.
“I jumped on the first place my heart took me,” tweeted Sugick, who took an unofficial visit to UVa for a November game with Virginia Tech. “It’s no love lost and UVa will still be on my top schools list.”
