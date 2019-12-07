CHARLOTTE — In his reference to the reclamation job done by Virginia, which had six straight losing seasons from 2012-17, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was quick to praise his counterpart in Saturday's ACC championship game, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
"I have an unbelievable appreciation for that," Swinney said. "He came in with a very clear plan and wasn't afraid to lose. He had a very clear vision of what he wanted and was able to articulate that.
"He's done it step by step and whatever failure they've had along the way, it's helped them. I have an appreciation for what they are at Virginia, too."
That was a reference to the UVa administration.
"Now, they'll fire you [at other schools] after two years," Swinney said. "Some people don't get a year and a half."
Mendenhall was 2-10 in his first season at Virginia and had a two-year record of 8-17.
"You take over a dumpster fire and you're supposed to wave a wand," Swinney continued. "You win eight games in two years and a lot of people won't hang onto you. I'm really happy for Bronco and really happy for Virginia and the season they've had."
Different route
The biggest challenge facing Clemson on Saturday night was Cavaliers' quarterback Bryce Perkins, a native of Southern California who began his college career at Arizona State before transferring to Arizona Western Junior College.
"I've never signed a junior college player in 11 years as a head coach," Swinney said. "There's nothing wrong with that. That's just me. I wanted to focus on guys out of high school and develop them.
"That's been an intentional thing for us. And then discipline and how you discipline your team and how you respond.
"There's been some moments where I've had to make some decisions that weren't necessarily the best for that team or that moment but they were best for the long term."
Perkins is the only former junior-college player listed on UVa's roster.
By the numbers
Swinney noted that Virginia's defense finished the regular season with more quarterback sacks, 43, than the Tigers, who had 35. Pittsburgh led the ACC with 49 sacks.
Senior linebacker Jordan Mack had 7 1/2 sacks to lead the Cavaliers in the regular season and Clemson junior Isaiah Simmons, a first-team All-ACC pick, led the Tigers with six.
Add Clemson numbers
Prior to Saturday, the Tigers had not given up a touchdown in either of their past two games, wins over Wake Forest 52-3 and South Carolina 38-3, and had allowed one combined touchdown in their last three games. Clemson is first or tied for first in the Football Bowl Subdivision in six different defensive categories.
