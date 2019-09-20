When it was announced in February 2018 that Virginia had made an offer to Zae Baines, then a sophomore at North Cross, it was only natural to consider him a UVa "lean."
That's why it came as something of a surprise when it was announced earlier this month that Baines had committed to Temple.
On top of everything else, Baines' mentor is Shannon Taylor, a former UVa and NFL player who is the defensive coordinator at North Cross.
It wasn't necessarily a case of Baines cooling on Virginia or even the Cavaliers cooling on Baines.
Mostly, it was symptomatic of a trend in recruiting where offers are made earlier and earlier and the college programs are quick to move on if a prospect takes his time.
"Communication wasn't there throughout the process," Taylor said. "Maybe they moved on and maybe they filled all their receiver spots. It was very strange. I really can't put my finger on it. I don't know.
"All the schools came in during the spring. [Virginia] didn't come in during the spring. If they don't come in during the spring, they most likely have moved on and aren't serious about you. They did offer a ton or receivers, and maybe they filled their void before they thought they would."
Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans had made the original scholarship offer to Baines, according to Taylor.
"They've got some really good players in, which I'm really excited about," Taylor said. "I want them to be successful. You've got to do what you've got to do."
What happens with some players who have been offered scholarships is that they become non-committable for academic reasons or otherwise. Taylor said Baines has done "a great job" in the classroom and on college admission tests.
"After his sophomore year, he dominated in camps," Taylor said of Baines. "He did everything he was challenged to do, but there wasn't a great deal of talent there and I've seen that across the landscape."
"I'm not saying [Virginia] didn't like him, but they probably felt they had taken all the commitments they could take at receiver. He's a great athlete. He ran a sub 4.6-[second] 40 and after playing basketball all these years, he's going to get faster.
"He's got great ball skills. He has the length you need. He can play on either side of the ball. His potential is through the roof. He's happy to be going to a program that considered him a priority."
