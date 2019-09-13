As a youngster growing up in Southern California, Bryce Perkins didn’t have much reason to follow Atlantic Coast Conference football.
There was one exception: three-time national champion and frequent contender Florida State.
“I remember, as a kid, doing the [Tomahawk] chant,” said Perkins, who arrived at Virginia last year after transferring from Arizona Western Junior College.
“Theirs is a tremendous history of great football players and a great football program. It’s definitely one of the teams where you grew up saying ‘wow’ and you always wanted to be like them.”
Now he’ll be suiting up against the Seminoles when they visit No. 25 UVa at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium.
It will be the first time Perkins or any of his teammates have faced the Seminoles, who are in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and haven’t played Virginia since 2014.
Florida State, a 15-time ACC champion, has fallen on hard times — by its standards — since the 2009 retirement of hall of fame coach Bobby Bowden and the subsequent departure of Jimbo Fisher, who was 83-23 at FSU before leaving for Texas A&M following the 2017 season.
The Seminoles were 5-7 under first-year head coach Willie Taggart in 2018 and have gone 1-1 to start this season, losing their opener to visiting Boise State, 36-31, after jumping to an early 24-6 lead.
One week later, Florida State trailed visiting Louisiana-Monroe in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 45-44 overtime victory.
The Seminoles enter Saturday’s game as a 7½-point underdog, a first in series history. Virginia’s three victories over FSU have come by a combined 11 points.
In the days following the loss to Boise State, it was announced that Taggart had hired longtime former South Florida head coach Jim Leavitt as a “defensive analyst.” Leavitt had been the defensive coordinator at Oregon when Taggart was the Ducks’ head coach in 2017.
When Taggart resigned to take the head coaching job at Florida State, Leavitt was retained by new coach Mario Cristobal, who subsequently let Leavitt go after a 9-4 season last year.
“His experience by itself is going to help,” Taggart told reporters in Florida this week.
Taggart was a quarterback at Western Kentucky and his background is on offense, including a stint as the running backs coach at Stanford.
“You’ve got to evaluate [your team] and make sure you’ve got the right guys in there,” he said this week. “If guys continue to make mistakes, shame on you if you allow them to continue to play.”
The Seminoles’ starting quarterback, James Blackman, played in only four games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In FSU’s first two games this year, he has completed 72.6% of his pass attempts for 609 yards and six touchdowns, compared to two interceptions.
In comparison, Perkins has a 60% completion rate and has passed for 373 yards and four touchdowns. He was on the field for only two series in the second half of the Cavaliers’ 52-17 victory over William and Mary in Week 2.
Perkins has been wearing a brace on his right knee and isn’t 100 percent, according to UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“My knee’s feeling really good,” Perkins said this week. “Now, it’s [the brace] more of a precaution. I barely even notice it. It’s not really hindering anything. It’s just something, till I’m 100 percent, that I’m going to stay off of.
“I kind of tweaked a little bit in [preseason] camp. It felt better with the brace on, so I decided to keep it.”
As opposed to Florida State, which has less than 25 minutes in time of possession for its two games, Virginia has averaged 35 minutes, 28 seconds and is getting 6.5 yards per carry from young running backs Mike Hollins, Wayne Taulapapa and PK Kier.
Definitely, roles have been reversed since the last game between the teams, won by the Seminoles 34-20 at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2014. Florida State has won 15 of 18 games in the series.
“This week is an incredible opportunity for our football team,” Taggart said. “We have an unbelievable challenge in front of us and we’re looking forward to it.”
