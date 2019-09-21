CHARLOTTESVILLE — Just when it appeared that Virginia's football team had arrived in some manner, Old Dominion got in the Cavaliers' way Saturday.
The Monarchs, who had never faced Virginia at Scott Stadium or elsewhere, scored on their first two possessions and didn't turn over the lead until the fourth quarter
The Cavaliers, who entered the game as 27-point favorites, got a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown run by Wayne Taulapapa with 10:16 remaining in the fourth quarter and went on to a 28-17 victory over the upset-minded visitors.
The Cavaliers, who trailed 17-0 at one point, raised their record to 4-0 for the first time since 2004, as ODU fell to1-2.
There were omens from the start that 21st-ranked UVa would be in for a fight as ODU's Blake Watson returned the opening kickoff all the way the Cavaliers 5-yard line, only to have a holding call send the Monarchs back to their own 22.
The Cavaliers were fortunate to force ODU to kick a field goal after reached the UVa 4. After UVa failed to pick up a first down on its ensuing first drive, the Monarchs took little time to extend their lead to 10-0 with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
Just when it appeared that Virginia had the Monarchs stopped on their next possession, ODU quarterback Stone Smartt spotted running back Matt Geiger coming out of the backfield and they teamed up on a 44-yard touchdown pass that put Virginia in a 17-0 hole.
The Cavaliers got on the board on an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:57 remaining before halftime but even that was an ordeal for the Cavaliers, who faced a fourth-and-goal at the ODU 8-yard line before Perkins danced into the end zone for a score.
Nobody could have predicted the kind of first half that unfolded as the Monarchs outgained the Cavaliers 224-66 and had a whopping advantage in time of possession, as Old Dominion had the ball for 18:54, compared to Virginia's 11:06.
Neither team had a first-half turnover, which wasn't a surprise for an ODU team that had committed a total of two turnovers in two games, one of them an interception yielded by a reserve quarterback.
The third quarter belonged to the Cavaliers but not because of the offense. The Cavaliers were able to get as close as 17-14 following an interception and 22-yard return for a touchdown by linebacker Zane Zandier.
UVa reached the ODU 19-yard line before sending in Ryan Delaney to attempt a game-tying field goal but it was blocked with 12:27 remaining.
The go-ahead touchdown run by Taulapapa was followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Joe Reed to cap a three-play 58-yard scoring drive.
The turning point may have come earlier in the fourth quarter, when, facing a fourth-and-1 from their 29-yard with the score tied, the Monarchs elected to go for a first down and quarterback Stone Smartt was stopped for no gain by UVa safety by Joey Blount.
The biggest roar from the crowd of 44,573 came with 3:43 left, when Perkins was knocked to the turf and was treated by the UVa's training staff before heading to the bench under his own power.
After being replaced by Lindell Stone, Perkins returned to the field after missing one snap.
