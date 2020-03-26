Sam Bond, a second-team all-state football selection for Blair Academy in New Jersey this past season, said Wednesday night via text message that he has accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Virginia for the coming season.
Bond, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman, is in the same grade at Blair Academy as UVa men's basketball recruit Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
— Doug Doughty
