CHARLOTTESVILLE — No matter the circumstances, Virginia's football team would like to build a comfortable lead in its home opener Friday night against William & Mary.
One motive for UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall would be an opportunity to get playing time for redshirt freshman Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers' back-up quarterback.
And the playing time wouldn't necessarily have to come at quarterback — or as the only quarterback.
"He's capable of playing not only at quarterback," Mendenhall said, "but other positions. There are different subgroups that Brennan and [No. 1 quarterback] Bryce [Perkins] will be in at the same time."
Armstrong has played in five games over two seasons, four of them in 2018, when he completed two of five passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
He played on the punt team last week in UVa's 30-14 victory at Pittsburgh.
"He could be lined up as a punt returner or receiver or running back or other areas," said Mendenhall, lauding Armstrong for the second straight week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.