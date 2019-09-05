5b64f47ac0985.JPG (copy)

UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF | The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

CHARLOTTESVILLE — No matter the circumstances, Virginia's football team would like to build a comfortable lead in its home opener Friday night against William & Mary.

One motive for UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall would be an opportunity to get playing time for redshirt freshman Brennan Armstrong, the Cavaliers' back-up quarterback.

And the playing time wouldn't necessarily have to come at quarterback — or as the only quarterback.

"He's capable of playing not only at quarterback," Mendenhall said, "but other positions. There are different subgroups that Brennan and [No. 1 quarterback] Bryce [Perkins] will be in at the same time."

Armstrong has played in five games over two seasons, four of them in 2018, when he completed two of five passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

He played on the punt team last week in UVa's 30-14 victory at Pittsburgh.

"He could be lined up as a punt returner or receiver or running back or other areas," said Mendenhall, lauding Armstrong for the second straight week.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

