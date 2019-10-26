LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third quarter from hell proved to be Virginia's undoing Saturday as host Louisville rallied to defeat favored UVa 28-21 at Cardinals Stadium.
The Cardinals took their first lead of the game on a 25-yard touchdown run by quarterback Malik Cunningham with 14:22 remaining in the game, and added a late TD with 2:46 left in regulation to make it 28-14.
That was before UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tavares Kelly with 21 seconds remaining.
The Cavaliers recovered an onside kick at the Louisville 41-yard line with 19 seconds left but got no further.
Cunningham's run came three plays after the Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) recovered a fumble by UVa wide receiver Joe Reed at the Cavaliers' 35.
Earlier in the period, Virginia (5-3, 3-2) had lost senior linebacker and co-captain Jordan Mack, who was disqualified after receiving a targeting penalty with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
A replay had kept Mark from being suspended after a similar charge in the first half.
It was just part of a forgettable third quarter for the Cavaliers, who had just one first down, and saw their three possessions in the period end with two punts and lost fumble on their own 34-yard line.
The Cardinals showed had showed some first-half promise when they took the opening kickoff and drove to the UVa 29-yard line before quarterback Malik Cunningham was sacked on back-to-back plays, first by defensive end Eli Hanback and then by safety Joey Blount.
Virginia got early life when quarterback Bryce Perkins, facing a third-and-10 from the Cardinals' 49, connected with Hasise Dubois for a 39-yard completion and a first down at the Louisville 10.
Wayne Taulapapa followed with a 6-yard touchdown run for the Cavaliers to make it 7-0
Louisville countered with a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Malik Cunningham to Tutu Atwell on what first appeared to be a reverse.
The turning point in the first half was when UVa punter Nash Griffin launched a 78-yard punt that pinned Louisville at its 7-yard line with 14:16 left in the fist half. It was the longest punt in the FBS this season.
It barely missed the school record of 80 yards by Sam Maphis against Virginia Tech in 1923.
Louisville failed to pick up a first down and the Cavaliers took over at their 47 after the Cardinals were forced to punt. Wayne Taulapapa made it 14-7 on a 19-yard touchdown run that gave UVa a 14-7 lead with 10:13 left before halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.