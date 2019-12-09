CHARLOTTESVILLE — Who wouldn't want Virginia outside linebacker Charles Snowden, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior with the build of an NBA forward and the speed of a quarter-miler?
NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper wrote this past summer that Snowden was one of the nation's top five outside linebackers among underclassmen, an unspoken invitation for players contemplating an early college exit.
At this point, that won't be the case for Snowden, who came out of St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., as a two-star recruit and has become an elite pass rusher with respectable coverage skills.
As word of Virginia's invitation to the Orange Bowl echoed around John Paul Jones Arena prior to a men's basketball game Sunday with North Carolina, Snowden confirmed another piece of news.
He said his plans are to return to UVa for the 2020 season.
"That's where we're at right now," Snowden said. "These coaches took a chance on me and I want to repay them and come back for a fourth year."
Snowden was never redshirted and is on track to graduate after four years. He has gotten together with strength coach Shawn Griswold and wants to weigh at least 240 pounds by the spring.
"That's our biggest goal in the offseason, getting bigger and stronger," said Snowden, who was also referring to fellow outside linebacker Noah Taylor, who, like Snowden, lists Silver Spring, Maryland, as his hometown.
Taylor is listed at 6-5, 215.
A 62-17 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game provided motivation for the Cavaliers to raise their game.
"We've faced explosive running backs, explosive quarterbacks, explosive receivers," Snowden said, "but they had all of it.
"We definitely would have liked to be more competitive but at least now we know what it takes to be up there."
It will be hard for UVa to replace quarterback Bryce Perkins, who broke the single-season Virginia record for passing yardage this past Saturday and stands at 3,165 yards. He's been at UVa for only two seasons but ranks third behind Matt Schaub and Shawn Moore on the Cavaliers' all-time list.
"I've seen him do stuff at spring ball or fall camp that you can't believe," Snowden said of his quarterback. "Then to go see him do that same stuff to Clemson on Saturday night a prime time … the dude is amazing. I'm going to miss that man."
Snowden, who was primarily a basketball player before picking up football late in his high school career, is something of a sports junkie and was quick to recognize the history and status of the Orange Bowl.
Snowden's father, Chuck, didn't have a UVa background but avidly follows a multitude of Cavalier sports teams.
"He's like me; he's just always been a sports guy," said Charles Snowden, who expects his parents, his sister and other family to be at the game. "My dad's been watching the Orange Bowl for years. To have his son playing in that game, it's so cool."
