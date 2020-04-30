Virginia received its fifth 2021 football commitment in nine days when Michael Green from Lafayette High School in Williamsburg gave his nod to the Cavaliers.

Green (6 foot 4, 215 pounds) is listed as an outside linebacker or tight end prospect by 247Sports.

According to that site, Green, who made his plans known on Twitter, also had offers from Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College an Kentucky. He is UVa's ninth commitment for 2021.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments