Virginia has taken its 12th football commitment for 2021 from West Weeks, an outside linebacker candidate from Watkinsville, Georgia.
It was the fourth commitment UVa had received in a seven-day span, not counting the addition of Keytaon Thompson, a quarterback who announced Friday that he was transferring from Mississippi State.
According to Rivals.com, Weeks, who made his commitment known on Twitter, also had offers from Boston College, Duke and Louisville among ACC programs, as well as four Southeastern Conference programs.
