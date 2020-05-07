Hugh Laughlin of Athens Academy in Georgia tweeted Thursday that he has committed to play football for the University of Virginia.
The rising senior is expected to play on the offensive line in college, although he has yet to play that position for his high school team.
Laughlin is rated the No. 78 offensive tackle in the high school graduating class of 2021 by the 247Sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Laughlin started for Athens Academy at tight end and defensive end as a junior last fall but will be moving from tight end to offensive tackle as a senior, according to the Oconee Enterprise. The newspaper reported that since he became willing to make that switch, interest from colleges has intensified.
He earned all-state honors at defensive line as a junior.
Laughlin tweeted on April 20 that he had received an offer from UVa.
He tweeted in early March about visiting Oklahoma, and tweeted in January about visiting South Carolina. He tweeted last fall about visiting Syracuse. He tweeted last summer about visiting Wisconsin. He tweeted in April 2019 about visiting Georgia.
He has tweeted about getting offers from Mississippi State, Arizona State, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida State, Toledo, South Florida, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Columbia, Georgia State, Penn, Air Force, Louisville, Boston College, Central Florida, Samford, Cincinnati, Army, Coastal Carolina, Holy Cross, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Kansas, Liberty, Syracuse and Jacksonville State.
He told 247Sports earlier this month that he was most in contact with Air Force, Holy Cross, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Central Florida, South Florida and UVa.
He earned all-region honorable mention in basketball last season.
