Florida State Virginia Football (copy)

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (left) celebrates a two-point conversion with wide receiver Terrell Chatman during Saturday's 31-24 victory over Florida State.

 Associated Press

Following are comments made Monday by Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, who was particularly complimentary of Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins after the Seminoles' 31-24 loss Saturday night at UVa:

"Their quarterback was very, very talented. The kid was special. I thought he was more impressive in person than on film, and being able to get away from some of the things that he did, we had guys there and he slipped out of some tackles and some of those tackles against some of our — some of our best players, and goes to show you what kind of athlete he is."

