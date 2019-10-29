CHARLOTTESVILLE — While the Virginia offensive line has played to mixed reviews this season, it’s hard to argue about the contributions the UVa football team has gotten from center Olusegun “Victor” Oluwatimi.
Oluwatimi, a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, has started every game this year for the Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2 ACC). He’s a transfer from the Air Force Academy and sat out the 2018 season at UVa.
He never played at Air Force, so he was entering his third year of college before taking the field at UVa for the opener against Pittsburgh.
The Cavaliers had a returning starter at center, Dillon Reinkensmeyer, but the junior lineman was slotted in 2019 for the right-tackle slot filled by senior Marcus Applefield in 2018.
Left to compete at center were redshirt sophomore Tyler Fannin and Oluwatimi.
Oluwatimi, listed at 6 foot 3 and 305 pounds, won the spot and has started every game at that spot except for a Sept. 21 meeting with Old Dominion.
Oluwatimi had sustained a hand injury that impeded his snapping, but he moved to tackle while Fannin handled center duties against the Monarchs.
Fannin, who had competed for the starting job in the spring, subsequently was shut down for the season with an injury.
Reinkensmeyer currently is listed as the No. 2 center but that’s for emergency situations. It could be Oluwatimi’s position for a long time.
Not bad for a “preferred walk-on” as Oluwatimi describes himself, though he has since been placed on scholarship.
He is one of five children of Nigerian parents whose family lives in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. One of Victor’s brothers, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, is a senior defensive end at Maryland.
Although the Oluwatimi brothers shared DeMatha football ties, it was another DeMatha product, Brenton Nelson, who recommended UVa to Victor.
Nelson had come to Virginia by a circuitous manner, first as a track and field recruit.
“I decided to come over to Virginia first because it was closer to home,” Victor Oluwatimi said. “Second, I felt the coaching staff was the best fit for me and it was a family atmosphere. And I knew these things from talking to Brenton Nelson.
“[Nelson] was like my insider trainer, telling me everything about the staff and the team. Obviously, I valued his opinion and Virginia is way closer to home [than Colorado]. That’s all I was worried about. Obviously, I want to play but if I ended up not playing, then I’d still be content with my decision.”
He took part in preparations for last season’s Belk Bowl and could see that there was a spot to fill, particularly if Reinkensmeyer moved to tackle.
“I love Virginia, I love playing on this team and I love the decision that I made,” said Oluwatimi, who shared a conversation he had with offensive-line coach Garett Tujague prior to the season opener at Pittsburgh.
“Even before the Pitt game, he said, ‘You’ve seen every look you can with our defense and what coach [Nick] Howell [the defensive coordinator] throws at you.’ He said, ‘You’re well-prepared; you’re a calm dude, so stay calm and don’t be someone that you aren’t.’ That just kind of resonated with me.”
