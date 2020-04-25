After what seemed like an interminable period before a Virginia football player was selected in the NFL Draft, Cavalier fans were rewarded for that wait.
Multi-threat wide receiver Joe Reed and cornerback Bryce Hall were chosen within minutes of each other Saturday in the fifth round with the No. 151 and 158 picks overall.
Reed was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers and Hall by the New York Jets.
Hall, a preseason All-American coming off an All-ACC season in 2018, suffered a season-ending ankle injury at Miami in the sixth game of the regular season.
However, reports from his rehab were so positive that CBS Sports projected him as a second-round pick and the No. 50 overall.
He was still available after the first two days and was projected as a fourth-round pick Saturday.
For hours, he was on ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper's "best available" board.
"I was at that game in Miami where he got hurt," said analyst Louis Riddick, who had called that game for ESPN. "We got a chance to talk to the Virginia staff before the game and they really, really loved Bryce Hall, the individual.
"He was one of their most consistent guys. He's a self-made man, who, in my estimation, thrives in a cover-four, press type of scheme.
This is a great pickup, this far down in the draft, when you're talking football character."
Reed had 77 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He also averaged 33.2 yards on kickoff returns, two for touchdowns.
"It's substance over style with Joe Reed," Kiper said. "He has good hands and has a knack for making the acrobatic catch. I like the way he goes from pass-catcher to runner and gets yards after the catch."
Cavs add DB from Maryland
William Simpkins III, a 6-foot-2, 175 defensive back from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, confirmed Friday night on Twitter that he has made an oral commitment to Virginia.
Simpkins is one of seven players who have committed to UVa for 2021 according to 247sports.com, which lists him with offers from Duke, Maryland, Louisville, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
