FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For a couple of Orange Bowl adversaries whose only previous match-up was in 1959, it's a wonder that Florida and Virginia have any history to which they can turn.
That's where Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham comes in.
Grantham was an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech on teams that played against UVa from 1984-88 and he later served on Hokies' staff from 1990-95.
He also served as the defensive coordinator from 2014-2016 at Louisville, a member of the ACC's Atlantic Division whose Coastal Division crossover opponent is UVa.
Grantham had an opportunity to watch part of the Virginia-Virginia Tech game in late November as the Cavaliers ended a 15-game losing streak to the Hokies.
"There was a chance that we could play either one," said Grantham, a former offensive lineman for Tech. "So, obviously, being a former Hokie and from Virginia Tech, I understood the importance of that game as it was going on.
"Then, when it came up that we were playing Virginia, it was something I was excited about because we were rivals."
This is the sixth college stop for Grantham, 53, who also spent time in the National Football League with Indianapolis, Houston, Cleveland and Dallas. He doesn't seem to have the itch to leave Florida, bidding for a second straight 10-win season, any time soon.
"It's an elite place from the standpoint of, it's got great weather and it has strong academics that enables you to recruit a certain type of person," Grantham said of the Gators' program. "Within five hours of our home [in Gainesville], we have very strong recruiting areas."
Dan Mullen, a previous offensive coordinator at Florida, was the head coach at Mississippi State for nine seasons before taking the Florida job prior to the 2018 season. After going 69-46 in nine seasons at Mississippi State, Mullen is 20-5 at Florida.
"I think the guy I coach for does a really good job being the CEO of the organization even though he calls the offense," Grantham said. "I've been with other [head] coaches that coach the offense and if they don't make plays, it's a bad practice.
"When you go against each other, somebody's going to make a play and somebody is not. I think he does a really good job of balancing those [aspects]. From a recruiting standpoint, if you look at his history, he's always been strong defensively, particularly at Mississippi State."
On Saturday, Grantham handled a media session for coordinators with the aplomb of a head coach.
"To me, there have been some inquiries, both for head coaching [in college] and in the National Football League," he said. "To me, it's about winning and being around the right people. So, it's all about a fit.
"Moving forward, if those fits were there, it's something I would think about, but I've got a really good job right now. I like winning, I like competing at the national level, I like developing players. Truthfully, I probably like that more than anything."
When asked about memories of past meetings with Virginia, Grantham hearkened back to the days when Bill Dooley was the Hokies' coach in the 1980s.
"This will show my age, but I think we had a 10-play drive and we ran one play — I think it was a lead play — and we ran it 10 straight times for a touchdown," Grantham said. "That was a lineman's dream. I think we called it a 44 lead.
"Back then, we used to have a fullback. They don't have fullbacks any more."
They don't have Dooley either, but there's Grantham to spread the memories.
