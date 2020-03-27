If there was one issue that stood above all others as Virginia prepared for spring football practice, it was the suitability of would-be No. 1 quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
It's not that Armstrong lacks any of the prerequisites that are needed for the position. His skill set is similar to that of two-year starter Bryce Perkins, except that Armstrong has little college game experience.
Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-hander from Shelby, Ohio, has played in a total of 11 games over two seasons, mostly in mop-up situations. Because he played in only three games last year, he has three years of remaining eligibility.
Armstrong, whose likely backup is Lindell Stone, would have gotten considerable work this spring until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the end of classes for the spring semester.
"It was huge for us," said Armstrong, referring to spring practice. "It's different from going out and throwing with the guys. You actually get live reps with the defense out there. It sucks, but we've got to work with what we've got."
He's been home in Ohio since all classes were relegated to an online format.
"A little bit has changed in the sense of the role I'm stepping in and being more of a leader," he said. "Other than that, I'm preparing and doing what I do like I've always done."
He received an endorsement from his predecessor this week.
"He's been itching to get in," Perkins said. "There was one moment when he didn't practice for about two weeks, and he came back after two weeks and was killing it.
"He's a ball player for sure and everything just comes natural to him. He's got a lot of arm and he's just a natural gunslinger. His feel for the game is through the roof."
Defensive teammates who have gone against Armstrong in practice have come away with a similar judgment.
"He's obviously not as explosive as Perk but he knows that and he's OK with that," outside linebacker Charles Snowden said. "He's still a gifted runner [and] a gifted thrower.
"He's shown great leadership qualities thus far. The meetings we have, he's always the first one up there. Brennan Armstrong is as classy at they come."
Perkins wasn't hesitant to scramble out of the pocket while leading the Cavaliers in rushing last year and Armstrong had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in high school.
"I think I run the ball harder," Armstrong said. "I'm not top-end speed like Bryce but I think I have shiftiness in the middle to pop out and get the yard I need to get and move the ball."
If he's needed to be a vocal leader, he's ready.
"I'm emotional," he said. "I can control it. My emotion comes out when it needs to come out. Nobody's seen it since I've never been in position to be really into the game.
"When I step into that role, obviously I'll talk more. I think it's my job to talk."
