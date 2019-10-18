Nobody has been more complimentary toward fourth-year Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall and his teams than his Saturday adversary.
“We’re going on the road against a team that may be as balanced as any team I’ve ever seen and this has kind of become their culture — offensively, defensively and in the kicking game,” said 12th-year Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, whose Blue Devils visit Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. “We always talk about the blend here. [The Cavaliers] as good as you get it.”
Mendenhall, who is in his fourth season at UVa after coaching at Brigham Young, knows Cutcliffe from their time together on the board of the American Football Coaches Association.
Cutcliffe has always been complementary of Mendenhall, whose UVa teams are 3-0 against his Blue Devils.
That includes a 28-14 victory last year at Duke, where Blue Devils quarterback and first-round draft pick Daniel Jones was victimized by UVa cornerback Bryce Hall, a junior at the time.
Hall broke up three passes in that game and also had an interception.
The Cavaliers were delighted when Hall decided to forego the NFL Draft and return to Charlottesville for his final year of eligibility. However, his senior year had an early ending when he suffered a broken ankle in last Friday's 17-9 loss at Miami.
“They lost one of the best players in our conference at corner but I think they just step up with another one,” said Cutcliffe at a midweek meeting with Duke media.
Taking Hall’s place will be junior De’Vante Cross, who moves over from safety after starting the first six games at free safety.
“Coach [Nick] Howell does a really nice job of prioritizing and ranking players in the event that a player is hurt,” Mendenhall said of his co-defensive coordinator in charge of the secondary. “That’s not specific to position played. It’s to always allow us to have the best four or five on the field at any one time.”
Don’t think Cutcliffe failed to take notice.
“They’re a little different in the coverage mechanics than what a lot of people are doing,” Duke’s coach said. “And one of the thing that they do really well is mix coverages. They do a great job of disguising them.”
For all the talk about Hall and the impact of his loss, it wasn’t the defense that was responsible for Virginia’s loss to Miami on a night when the Cavaliers failed to score a touchdown, the first time that’s happened since Virginia Tech shut out UVa 10-0 in the last game of the 2017 regular season.
Before the Miami game, the Cavaliers’ scoring low had come in a 35-20 loss at Notre Dame, where Virginia outgained the Irish 338-322.
“Obviously, they have a quarterback that can make plays with his arm,” Cutcliffe said of UVa’s Bryce Perkins. “He is a terrific pinpoint passer and throws about as well from any body position [as] anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Perkins also has rushed for 336 yards but that doesn’t count 145 yards in losses, many of them stemming from the 20 times he has been sacked, including 13 times in the last two games, eight coming at Notre Dame and five at Miami.
Virginia has played 13 different offensive lineman but there’s been little shuffling, with five or six players handling the load.
“When we played Notre Dame, they weren’t known for sacking the quarterback,” Mendenhall said. “Miami was. We gave up fewer sacks, in that context, and we’ll take every success that we can.
“Luckily, Bryce [Perkins] is mobile, he’s active and his emphasis has been on ball security.”
At the midpoint of the regular season, Virginia’s leading rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has gained 215 yards, putting him on a pace to finish with 430 yards. The last UVa rushing leader to finish with fewer than 430 yards for a season was Alvin Pearman with 371 yards in 2001.
Freshman Mike Hollins carried 11 times for a team-high 78 yards in an earlier 52-17 victory over William and Mary but fumbled inside the Miami 30-yard line with the Cavaliers driving to take the lead in the third quarter.
“That one play and our one time to insert him didn’t work out well,” Mendenhall said. “Looked like it possibly could have been a touchdown [but] Mike has a really bright future.”
