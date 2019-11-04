The talk before Virginia's football game at North Carolina on Saturday night was that a win over the Tar Heels would keep UVa in the "driver's seat" for the Coastal Division spot in the ACC championship game.
So, now that Virginia has beaten UNC 38-31 in Chapel Hill, yes, the Cavaliers are in the driver's seat, but the race is not over.
Looking at the remaining schedules, it occurred to me that longtime UVa nemesis Virginia Tech potentially could be a spoiler.
Of the seven teams in the Coastal Division, only Tech (5-3, 2-2 ACC) has four remaining conference games.
Here are the remaining conference schedules for the Coastal teams:
- Virginia (6-3, 4-2) has Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech at home.
- Pittsburgh (6-3, 3-2) plays North Carolina at home, Virginia Tech on the road and Boston College at home. The Panthers were home losers to UVa.
- North Carolina (4-5, 3-3) has North Carolina State and Pittsburgh on the road.
- Miami (5-4, 3-3) has Louisville at home and Duke on the road.
- Virginia Tech (5-3, 2-2) has Wake Forest at home, Georgia Tech on the road, Pittsburgh at home and UVa on the road.
- Duke (4-4, 2-3) has Syracuse at home, Wake at home and Miami at home.
- Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4) has Virginia on the road, Virginia Tech at home and North Carolina State at home.
Other than Virginia, the six other Coastal teams all have to go on the road. The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 at Scott Stadium this year and traditionally play well at home but that has not been the case when the Hokies come to Charlottesville.
