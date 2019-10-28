CHARLOTTESVILLE — The only thing for certain as Virginia prepares for its road game Saturday at North Carolina is that senior linebacker Jordan Mack will be available for the second half.
The Cavaliers can only hope that the game hasn’t gotten out of hand by that point.
Virginia didn’t fare too well this past Saturday after losing Mack to a targeting call that caused him to miss the final 22 minutes, 10 seconds of the Cavaliers’ 28-21 setback at Louisville.
UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said officials near him on the sidelines at Cardinals Stadium thought that replays would overturn the call, but it was upheld at considerable cost to the Cavaliers.
Instead of an incomplete pass that would have put Louisville in a fourth-and-3 situation at its 43-yard line, the Cardinals got a first down at the UVa 42 and scored a tying touchdown four plays later.
“The impact was huge,” Mendenhall said Monday at his weekly news conference. “There was a third-down stop. It’s a defensive captain on a play and a ruling I didn’t agree with and still don’t.
“It had an emotional toll on our team [and] it had a performance toll on our team, not only for that drive but finishing the game, and I don’t think the hit was in alignment with the intent of the rule.”
Mack was not among the players directed toward media after the game and was not among a group that was interviewed after Mendenhall spoke on Monday.
“[Mack is] serious and he wants to win,” Mendenhall said. “He’s frustrated because he couldn’t [affect the outcome]. I mean, what a time to come out of the game. It certainly impacted … our team and impacted the outcome.”
Earlier in the game, officials had called for another replay following a play by Mack that was determined not be targeting.
“Man, I don’t know exactly what they’re looking at and what their decision-making is,” said UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins, a target of 26 opposing sacks this season.
“On a lot of those calls, if it’s targeting, they don’t have enough to say it’s not targeting. And, if it’s not targeting, they don’t have enough to say it is.
“Personally, I didn’t think it was based on a lot of hits in college that look similar [to the Mack play] but aren’t called. It’s a ref-by-ref case, I guess. We don’t know what they’re talking about when they’re huddling up.”
Mack was replaced by Nick Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound freshman who has appeared in each of Virginia’s games. His fellow true freshman, Josh Ahern, has been added to the Cavaliers’ two-deep roster.
Ahern has played in one game and could play in three more games while keeping a redshirt option intact.
“When [Jackson] came in, it was not Jordan Mack and there was a dropoff,” Mendenhall said, “but understanding the circumstances, I was all happy with the way he played.”
Junior linebacker Rob Snyder, a top reserve at two spots, was lost for the season after playing in four games.
In the past, a player like Ahern could not have kept his redshirt status if he made an appearance in the second half of the season. Having played in only one game this year, he could still have freshman eligibility next year, as could running back Mike Hollins, who has played in two games.
“Man, Mike has such a great future,” Mendenhall said. “We are measuring the short-term outcome versus long-term development within our program and those are some hard decisions.
“There are other players that we are tabulating right now.”
