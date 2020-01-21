Orange Bowl Football

Virginia Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae meets with media during an Orange Bowl News Conference on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port. The No. 24 ranked Virginia Cavaliers and No. 9 ranked University of Florida Gators are preparing for their December 30 showdown in the 86th Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.(Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

 Erin Edgerton | The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

Robert Anae, the offensive coordinator for Virginia’s football team, issued a statement Tuesday through UVa’s sports information office that he has withdrawn his application for the head-coaching vacancy at Hawaii.

Anae, who was raised in Hawaii, has been UVa’s offensive coordinator since following head coach Bronco Mendenhall from Brigham Young following the 2015 college season.

In addition to his coordinator duties, Anae has responsibility for inside receivers, including tight ends.

“I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by coach Mendenhall and the leadership [of] athletics director Carla Williams,” said Anae in his statement. “I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.

Virginia ranked 40th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring offense with 32.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-5 and 9-5 in the past two seasons, thanks in large part to record-setting quarterback Bryce Perkins and his work with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck and Anae.

  • Also on Tuesday, UVa received a commitment for 2001 from Amaad Hoston, a 5-foot-11, 199-pound running back from Milledgeville, Georgia, according to 247 Sports and a variety of other sources.

The Cavaliers earlier had landed quarterback Jay Woolfolk from Benedictine in Richmond.

— Doug Doughty

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

