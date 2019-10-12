MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Without having any statistics at his disposal Friday night, Virginia defensive back Joey Blount offered one of most insightful comments on UVa's 17-9 loss at Miami.
"It was kind of like two weeks ago," said Blount, referring to a 35-20 loss Sept. 28 at Notre Dame. "I felt like we could have won that game, too."
At Notre Dame, Virginia outgained the Irish 338-322. Against the Hurricanes, the differential was 318-265 in favor of UVa.
There were other similarities, most notably the pass rush aimed at UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins, who was sacked five times by the Hurricanes after the Irish had caught him eight times.
The Cavaliers had led at the half at Notre Dame. Virginia never had the lead all night Friday but it was a one-score game at the half, 7-3, and it was a 10-9 game after a 44-yard field goal by the Cavaliers' Brian Delaney with 7 minutes, 39 seconds left in regulation.
There was plenty of time remaining, but the Hurricanes followed with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback N'Kosi Perry with 2:31 left.
It was only the second touchdown of the night — both scored by Miami — and while there was enough time for Virginia go the length of the field for a touchdown and two-point play that could have tied it, it was clear that the Cavaliers were gassed.
They were also feeling the emotional pains of having lost All-ACC cornerback and co-captain Bryce Hall, a senior who suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first half and was driven from the field in a cart.
"That was a moving target at the end of the game that we were working to address," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the substitution pattern at Hall's spot.
"I'm not sure what the emotions were. Gratitude and loss at the same time. Appreciation and sorrow. In a real-time application, how will that affect how we play?"
It was a night of wasted opportunities for the Cavaliers, who drove to the Miami 24-yard line at the end of the first quarter but turned the ball over after tailback Wayne Taulapapa failed to move the chains on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 rushing attempts.
On its next possession, Virginia got as far as the Miami 21 before the 'Canes blocked a 38-yard Brian Delaney field goal-attempt.
In the third quarter, a 23-yard pass from Perkins to Tavares Kelly gave Virginia a first down at the Miami 26, only to have freshman running back Michael Hollins fumble the ball one on the next play and have the Canes fall on it.
It was the only turnover committed by either team.
Despite the sacks, which resulted in 29 yards in losses, Perkins tied for team rushing honors with a 27-yard net. He completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 244 yards, including a 49-yarder to Hasise Dubois.
That left the Cavaliers with three cracks from the Miami 8 — all passes — before they had to settle for the second of Delaney's three field goals.
Virginia's touchdown drought reached six quarters after Friday's game.
"We have to score in the end zone," Perkins said, "and that's plain and simple. [There was] not a single touchdown and that's on us. The defense did their job. We had opportunities. We just didn't capitalize."
The specter of Hall's injury was hard to overlook.
"I'm not sure of the severity of it," Perkins said of the likelihood that Hall could miss the remainder of the season. "Anybody who knows Bryce knows just how dedicated he is to the game and to the team."
"Out of anybody on the team, he's probably the most respected guy."
The Cavaliers already were down a defensive back after William Fleming graduate Darrius Bratton sustained a torn ACL during the preseason.
"Our defense played really well when [Hall] went down, adjusting to what it's like to play without him," Mendenhall said. "That was a moving target at the end of the game that we were trying to address.
"The execution in a few critical moments was not as strong as was needed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.