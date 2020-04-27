Jacob Rodriguez, a 6-foot-3 quarterback from Wichita Falls, Texas has made an oral commitment to Virginia for the 2021 recruiting class, according to various recruiting sites.
Rodriguez, listed at 6 foot 3, passed for 3,003 yards and rushed for 1,247 yards last season at Rider High School. He passed for 33 touchdowns and rushed for eight TDs, according to 247Sports, which listed him with offers from 14 FBS programs.
His suitors included Air Force, Baylor, Hawaii and Houston.
He is Virginia's eighth commitment for 2021, including (Richmond) Benedictine quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who is also a sought-after baseball recruit.
Sophomore-to-be Brennan Armstrong is the leading candidate to succeed record-setting Bryce Perkins off the Cavaliers' 2019 team.
