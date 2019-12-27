FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For a small group of reporters huddled around Virginia co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell, it was the first time many of them had heard him speak.
It was the worth the wait.
Howell was open to any subject, even a 62-17 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game, where the Cavaliers' defense often looked helpless in trying to slow down the defending national champion's rushing and passing attack.
"Even though that was not a positive experience, you take the things you learn and you can make that a positive experience," Howell said. "The bottom line is, we did not play well. We did not put our best foot forward."
Their best foot was in a boot that night as All-ACC cornerback Bryce Hall finished out the season on the disabled list after suffering a broken ankle at Miami in Week 6.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns that night.
"When you watch that individually and collectively with the group, you see guys not putting their best out there," Howell said Friday as the Cavaliers' prepared for Monday's meeting with Florida in the Orange Bowl.
"That's hard to watch and hard to live with. We went through each particular play with each player and each position group and just assess, 'Did we play our best right there?' In most cases, we didn't play our best.
"We hadn't done that all year but Clemson … give them credit. They're a better team than we are right now. You'd like for that to be a closer football game. You'd like for our kids to put it out there.
"That did not happen."
In addition to the loss of Hall, the Cavaliers did not have the services of cornerback Darrius Bratton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first day of preseason camp.
"It's challenging; there's no other way around it," said Howell, who is responsible for the secondary while sharing defensive coordinator duties with Kelly Poppinga, who manages the linebackers.
"To dwell on it doesn't help," Howell said. "It's been an opportunity for some young guys who otherwise might have been over on the scout team."
Howell, one of a group of assistants who followed UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall from Brigham Young, was well aware of the history of Monday's game between the Cavaliers (9-4) and Florida (10-2).
"Getting to this point, with Virginia never having been to the Orange Bowl, it would be doing something that has not been done a lot or not at all, that's important," he said. "It would be easy to say right now. 'We beat Virginia Tech and pat ourselves on the back.
"We won't do that. We want to take the next step for the program."
It's clear what the emphasis has been during bowls preparation
"It's pretty simple if you look at the multiplicity of balls that went down the field," Howell said. "From North Carolina on, our ability to take away the deep ball has been critical.
"Points are produced by explosive plays and there's nothing around that. We're not in a position where we're just locking up guys man-to-man, so it's drawing on a variety of schemes."
The challenge comes from 6-foot-6 Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who has completed 67.6 percent of his attempts for 3,605 yards and 24 touchdowns.
"He's a big guy," Howell emphasized. "He's a big dude and he's not going down easy. But if you disregard the run, some dude's going to go 60 [yards] on you really fast."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.