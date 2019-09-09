William Mary Virginia Football

Virginia cornerback Nick Grant (1) intercepts a pass behind William & Mary wide receiver Jordan Lowery (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

 Andrew Shurtleff | Associated Press

After making his first career start one week earlier, Virginia defensive back Nick Grant had an even bigger thrill in start No. 2.

Grant recorded his first career interception Friday night against William and Mary and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

It was the third-longest return in program history and the longest since an interception and 95 yard-return by Antwan Harris against North Carolina in 1996.

"When I got in the end zone, I kind of got a little emotional," said Grant, a redshirt junior from Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.

"I looked up to where I used to sit my first year [as a red-shirt] in the stands and thought, 'Dang, it has been a long road.'"

"You can ask all of my friends; I had told them that my first career pick is going to the crib. I've been saying that since my first year of college. It just so happened to come my way my fourth year.

"I've dreamed about it my whole life. It's a DB's dream."

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments