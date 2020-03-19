On a day when Virginia typically could have started spring football practice, a video conference had to suffice Thursday.
One week earlier, athletic director Carla Williams had notified all UVa athletic programs that sporting events, practices and other related activities would be suspended indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"In a head coaches' meeting, it became really clear almost instantly that this was an issue far greater that sports and far greater than any specific sports," head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Thursday.
"This was basically something that could affect the human family. It wasn't difficult to frame it in that regard. Football became an afterthought after that point. Student and human-being welfare became paramount."
Mendenhall's press conference Thursday was held via Zoom, a video teleconference service that he also has used with his staff and his assistants to communicate with players during a period of social distancing.
"Spring practice has huge benefits for player development, especially when you have a new quarterback," said Mendenhall, who has been grooming Brennan Armstrong to replace record-setting senior Bryce Perkins.
"To say that you can’t get a team ready without that just isn't true. It's more challenging. It's more difficult. It will take more work and innovation. When you measure that against the circumstance we're in, it really doesn't seem that important."
Mendenhall spent little time discussing personnel, but he did offer some impressions of Armstrong, a left-hander who has three seasons of remaining eligibility.
Armstrong played in seven games in 2019, completing 15 of 20 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. He also was intercepted twice.
"I like his mindset," Mendenhall said. "He's a player that thinks he can make every play. He's very confident, he's very, very competitive [and] has high standards for himself.
"He's elusive but he's not dynamic in terms of a runner. He's tough and he's physical and he falls forward and he makes the chains move. There's also an edge to his personality."
Mendenhall revealed a host of personnel moves, including the impending departure of running backs Lamont Atkins and PK Kier, who backed up top rusher Wayne Taulapapa. Return man Seneca Milledge recently had indicated he was transferring.
"Our players were on spring break and received notification from our president that all students were then to return home — not at UVa but at home, home directly from spring break," Mendenhall said.
"The only players that were here — we had 12 originally that returned to UVa — all had specific needs or the living circumstances at UVa were more conducive to health, safety and well being than they possibly would have at home."
Mendenhall serves on the American Football Coaches Association board, a group that may be called upon if the coronavirus remains an issue heading into the start of the 2020 football season.
"The ideal is, there's no change in what the season might look like," Mendenhall said. 'Next would be to eliminate any preseason games and just play your conference games.
"I think a 10-game season would be strong and powerful, knowing that most of those games would be conference games. None of these would happen at the expense of community and safety."
As for the inability to practice in the spring, one blessing for Mendenhall and the Cavaliers was the extra practice time leading up to the ACC championship game, followed by an Orange Bowl date.
"Without those, I would feel a lot differently," he said. "We basically got a modified spring [practice], hopefully mitigating the growth and progress that won't happen this spring."
"As coaches, were not capable or not allowed — and rightly so — of not leaving grounds to go visit prospects. Nor are they allowed, vice versa, of visiting us.
Nonetheless, recruiting never ends.
"Face-timing, texting and phone calls — all the things that are within the rules and the NCAA is giving us — we're maximizing," he said. "We're creating as many visual things as possible."
